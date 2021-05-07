In light of the outbreak of the Corona virus with its mutants in every corner of the globe, doctors and nutritionists are advised to try to strengthen the body’s immunity through special foods or useful exercise, so that the body can resist infection or overcome disease in the event of infection.

In this regard, a German research study revealed that too much salt can disrupt the energy balance in immune cells and prevent them from working properly. Too much salt in food may lead to high blood pressure, and it can also lead to severe disturbances in the energy balance of immune cells and prevent them from working properly.

Dr Sabrina Geisberger of the Berlin Institute for Medical Systems Biology said salt disrupts the respiratory chain in cells. By conducting more research and looking at the metabolism of immune cells that were exposed to high concentrations of salt, the changes appeared after only 3 hours, and the results showed that the salt disrupts the respiratory chain, making the cells produce less ATP. , And consumes less oxygen.

ATP is the fuel that supplies all cells with energy. It also provides energy to manufacture proteins and other molecules needed for muscle strength and metabolism regulation. ATP is produced in the mitochondria, meaning the cell’s “power plant”, using a complex series of biochemical reactions. Known as the “respiratory chain”, therefore, salt leads to the cessation of all these processes.

The study concluded that the health consequences resulting from excessive salt intake may lead to a lack of energy, which causes cells to mature differently, which may affect the performance of the body’s immune system, which increases its exposure to disease significantly, according to a report published by Al-Arabiya website. It should be noted that eating salted food promotes inflammation, which may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.