The W12 will be discontinued, but there is a thick powertrain ready.

It’s almost over and out for the W12 engine. The combination of two VR6 engines plus two turbos is a special one. The idea was born out of necessity. At the time, Audi really wanted a twelve-cylinder and it did not fit very well in the Audi A8.

At least, if one went for the traditional V12 layout. Audi mounts the engines lengthwise in front of the front axle and then the V12 will hang too far forward. A W12 is much shorter.

Bentley made use of those engines because the Continental GT was also on an Audi platform: the D3 bottom section, just like the Volkswagen Phaeton. You could also get those models with a W12. Anyway, the end of twelve-cylinder has been in sight for a while and Bentley will soon be there too. But what comes next?

New fat drivetrain for the Flyng Spur!

Well, thanks Motor1.com we definitely have an answer. It will be a V8, but not just any. At the moment you can get the Flying Spur with a 2.9 V6 plug-in hybrid or a 4.0 V8. An absolute top model is missing after the demise of the W12, but a stronger variant of the V8 will be added.

That will not be the 4.0 from the Lamborghini Urus or Cayenne Turbo GT. It will be very very sensible horsepower. The V8 is joined by a very responsible electric motor. This leads us to suspect that it is the thick powertrain of the Porsche Panamera Turbo S e-Hybrid. At the moment it is good for 700 hp and 870 Nm. More than enough to make the W12 forget, so.

Tax benefits for us ‘Ollanders

For us Dutch people, this thick powertrain has a very big advantage. Some electric driving can be done with the WLTP cycle. Look, the Netherlands is a difficult country if you want to buy a new A-segment hatchback, but it is nice to know that the Bentley will meet drivers.

In fact, the Panamera GTS (with a V8 comparable to that of the regular Flying Spur) is more expensive in the Netherlands than the Turbo S e-Hybrid. So there is a good chance that Bentley will also do the same for the Flying Spur.

We do not yet know when the thick powertrain will be available. The last W12 will roll off the line in April of 2024 (next year). We do expect that Bentley will have the new V8 PHEV ready in plenty of time.

