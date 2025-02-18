A team of researchers from University College of London (UCL) has developed a new psychological therapy that has shown to reduce criminal recidivism and aggression in men with antisocial personality disorder (TPA). The study, published in ‘The Lancet Psychiatry‘, evaluated the effectiveness of a modified version of mentalization -based therapy (MBT).

The treatment, called MBT-aspd, seeks to improve the ability of criminals to recognize and reflect on their thoughts and emotions, as well as those of others.

The TPA is characterized by persistent patterns of contempt for the rights of others, impulsivity, aggressiveness and lack of remorse, which often leads to criminal behaviors.

In the study, 157 male criminals participated in probation in England and Waleswho received a 12-month treatment with MBT-aspd together with probation services. Another group of 156 participants only received standard probation services.









The treatment included weekly 75 -minute group therapy sessions and monthly individual sessions of 50 minutes. The participants explored their social interactions, reflected on their personal values ​​and improved skills such as self -awareness, empathy and perspective.

The study findings show that the men who received MBT-aspd had approximately 50% lower levels of aggression than those in the control group. In addition, TPA symptoms were reduced by 63% in the treated group, compared to a lower reduction in the standard probation group.

Another relevant fact is that the participants who received MBT-aspd committed 46% less crimes in a three-year monitoring period.

The principal researcher, Professor Peter Fonagy (UCL Psychology & Language Sciences), highlighted the importance of the study: «Antisocial personality disorder has been historically difficult to treatbut our findings suggest that a relatively accessible psychological intervention can significantly improve the results for these people and reduce their impact on society ».

The study co -author, Professor Anthony Bateman, added: “This study shows that health professionals can be more optimistic about the treatment of individuals with antisocial features, who often face barriers to access care.”

Given the success of the MBT-ASPD, the research team plans to explore its application in populations with serious violent behaviors, such as couple violence. The researcher Elizabeth Allison stressed the need to study the effectiveness of this treatment in contexts of domestic violence and evaluate the influence of the duration and intensity of the results in the results