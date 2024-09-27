In In the United States there are many restaurants or food establishments highlighted by their own clients or by different studies as the best, and in that context it was known which is the best place to eat tacos in Texasa state in which there are many Mexican migrants who usually eat that food.

According to the criteria of

According to the site Yelp, The best place to eat tacos in all of Texas is called Quantis Tacosand is located in Austin. It offers a wide variety of tacos on its menu and has a 4.7-star rating on the aforementioned site, with almost 288 reviews that valued its attention from customers.

According to what they say on their official portal, They are called a street-style taco place in Mexico City.. It is located at 1108 E 12th Street. It has a large number of tables for outdoor dining, but what its customers especially value is the level of the food they serve.

“The tacos: very abundant and delicious. Super authentic and honestly affordable too! It’s true that the tacos are small, but I ordered the carnitas tacos (pork, onion and cilantro in a tortilla) which also came with fresh lime and 2 sauces to put on top that combined perfectly. “A great place, without a doubt!” wrote a user named Sofía in a Yelp review of Quantis Tacos.

Finally, another customer highlighted the short time he waited for his food to be ready, something that is usually highly valued by customers: “My tacos took less than 10 minutes to be ready..”, wrote.

The best places to eat tacos in the United States

Yelp mentioned the best places to eat tacos in each state of the United States, and among them, in addition to Cumanas Tacos de Texas, stand out Los Tacos No.1, from New York; Key Largo – Tacos Jalisco, from Florida; Birrieria La Pequena Tijuana, from California; among others that got great reviews.