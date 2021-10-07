Never meet your heroes (or never meet your heroes, if you sometimes forget how the expression is in Dutch), they often say about supercars from the eighties. Because if they do drive, they often don’t drive that great. They are cramped, unreliable and often not even very fast. Fortunately, we are now a lot further in development and if you do not attach great importance to originality, you can stop by the company Officine Fioravanti for an excellent restomod. With this restomod Testarossa they are bringing the young classic Ferrari into this century.

The Ferrari Testarossa of Officine Fioravanti (OF) looks much the same from the outside. Connoisseurs notice that the 16-inch wheels have been replaced by 18-inch rear and 17-inch front. The lighter rims are fitted with modern tires from Pirelli or Michelin. Behind it are new six-spot Brembo brakes and the suspension has been revised with adjustable stabilizers and electronically adjustable dampers from Öhlins, including a noselift system.

More power and modern engine management

With the chassis in order, OR shifted the focus to the V12 engine. They took the entire engine apart for an overhaul and an upgrade. The new power is 510 hp (+120) and the torque 600 Nm (+100). The limiter only wakes up at 9,000 rpm and a top speed of 323 km/h is possible. In addition, the driver can choose from two engine driving modes, thanks to modern engine management. The restomod Testarossa’s aerodynamics have been improved by a flat bottom. In addition, the new Ferrari is 130 kilograms lighter.

Perhaps the coolest is the interior. The inside breathes the eighties, but is equipped with the most modern gadgets. There is a switch for the ABS (which itself is also new) and for the traction control (they didn’t have that in the eighties either). All the fragile plastic has been replaced by solid materials, there’s a good audio system and you can just charge your phone with USB-C. A suitcase set is included with the restomod-Testarossa. The old-fashioned telephone also really works, if you connect your smartphone to it via bluetooth.

You can also order a restomod Testarossa

Now you can define the term ‘restomod’ as ‘the best of both worlds’ anyway, but in this case it comes eerily close to ‘everything you could wish for in a car’. If at least it drives as well as we expect now. Or do you think the character of the Ferrari is now being suppressed? The good news is that Officine Fioravanti builds the Testarossa’s to order and completely to the customer’s taste. The company informs TopGear that the price is not (yet) public.