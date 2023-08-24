An unusual and creepy movie about a man who believes and acts like a dog will be released this 2023. Its terrifying plot has more than one expecting when and where to see the thriller of Saban Films directed by Viljar Boe. It’s about the norwegian film ‘Good boy’ (2023), which lasts just 79 minutes, but which promises to captivate moviegoers with its intriguing story.

Official trailer of the movie ‘Good boy’ (2023)

When is ‘Good boy’ (2023) released?

According to the official trailer, ‘Good boy’ will be released in theaters on September 8, 2023, but only in the United States. However, it is known that it will arrive on digital platforms on the same date, although they have not yet announced which ones the thriller will be available on.

Where to see ‘Good boy’ (2023) ONLINE?

At the moment, ‘Good boy’ is not available on any online platform. It has only been reported that it will arrive in a digital format, although it is not known where it can be seen.

What is ‘Good boy’ (2023) about?

‘Good boy’, or ‘Me, you and Frank’, is a thriller about a man who thinks he’s a dog. Photo: Saban Films

‘good boy’ is a bold and original thriller from up-and-coming director Viljar Boe. The protagonist Sigrid believes she has found the ideal match for herself with the charming and handsome Christian, who hides a dark and creepy secret: she lives with a man who acts and dresses up as her pet dog. She tries to keep an open mind and continues the relationship, but soon discovers an insidious tone in Christian. Perhaps the “puppy game” is not as innocent as it seems.