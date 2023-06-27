No one can doubt that one of the functions of the smart cell phones currently used the most by users is the internet, hence the importance of always bringing Mobile data on the smartphone.

Taking the above into account, you will like to know that there is a telephone company that gives you more GB to browse the internet and social networks. And no, it’s not about Telcel neither Movistarnot even of AT&Tthen what is?

The Mexican telephony that gives more GB in its recharge of 150 pesos is that of CFE Internet; the virtual mobile operator of the Government of Mexico that, among its objectives, includes the expansion of cell phone coverage through mobile broadband with 4.5G technology throughout the Mexican Republic, without forced plans.

Now, why do we say that its recharge of 150 pesos offers more than the recharges of the same value from the telephone companies Telcel and Movistar? Because it gives 8 GB, 1,500 minutes and 500 SMS valid for 30 days. Added to that, it includes hotspot.

Meanwhile, for those same 150 pesos, Telcel only offers 2 GB of internet and Movistar, for its part, gives you 6 GB to its customers, so it is the recharge that is closest to what CFI Internet gives.

For its part, the following are all the monthly packages that CFE Internet handles:

30 pesos: 4 GB, 250 minutes and 125 SMS valid for three days. No hotspot.

45 pesos: 4 GB, 250 minutes and 125 SMS valid for three days. With hotspot.

100 pesos: 20 GB, 1,000 minutes and 500 SMS valid for 15 days. No hotspot.

150 pesos: 8 GB, 1,500 minutes and 500 SMS valid for 30 days. With hotspot.

200 pesos: 40 GB, 1,500 minutes and 1,000 SMS valid for 30 days. No hotspot.

300 pesos: 40 GB, 1,500 minutes and 1,000 SMS valid for 30 days. with hotspot

With everything, despite the fact that CFE internet provides more internet than other telephone companies that operate in the national territory, it should be specified that the SIM of this state company can only be purchased in the following states Mexicans: