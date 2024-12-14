Since its beginnings, medicine has been dedicated to keeping the inevitable arrival of death further and further away. The successes are many, and in recent decades they have only multiplied. So much so that one wonders if it will be possible, sooner or later, to reverse the process: to bring back to life people who have crossed the border of death.

The topic is as metaphysical as science fiction, but the experiments of a group of Yale researchers make it more real than ever. After bringing the brains of several dead pigs “to life” in 2019, the team led by neuroscientist Zvonimir Vrselja came up with a plan for human heads. The line of research, plagued by ethical and practical obstacles, aims to revolutionize the study of Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases. However, it also leads us to rethink what until now we thought we knew about the nature of life and death.

How was the experiment done?

The research published in the journal Nature In 2019 it was carried out with brains from 32 pigs destined for slaughter. Once explanted from the body of origin, the brains were connected to ‘BrainEx’, a perfusion system designed to restore microcirculation and molecular functions to organs, this time the brain. These types of technologies are now routinely used to extend the time in which organs can be kept alive outside the body before being used for transplant, and are helping to greatly increase the availability of donors.

In the case of the device developed by the Yale researchers, its perfusion technology is specifically designed to restore organ function after the damage that occurs with oxygen deprivation that follows what we call “death.” These degenerative processes that lead to the death of neuronal cells are usually considered irreversible, and the definition of brain death with which some deaths are observed today is based on this.

To test exactly to what extent the damage caused by hypoxia to brain tissue is irreversible, the researchers used a mixture of substances capable of both restoring the oxygen supply to neurons and preventing damage to perfusion that is usually observed when attempts to restore circulation to affected tissues for too long. Using this artificial blood substitute, they reanimated pig brains more than four hours after their death. And not only that, they once again showed at least some brain activity: the cortex regained its color, neurons began to produce proteins and show signs of metabolic and synaptic activity.

Strictly speaking, the brain did not “work again”; For obvious and ethical reasons, the researchers used sedatives to ensure that no form of consciousness or perceptual ability could arise in the disembodied organ. However, the experiment demonstrated that the activity of neurons, which was believed to be irreversibly damaged five to ten minutes after receiving oxygen, can be restored, or at least in part; even for a couple of hours after death.

Life and death

The border between life and death is not as easy to establish as it seems. If we look at our body from a biological point of view: we are made up of billions of cells, which die and replicate continuously, and whose functioning is what we call “life.” As a rule, death occurs when the heart stops beating and its activity cannot be restored. The cessation of blood circulation deprives the body’s tissues of the oxygen they need to function, and they begin to die. In the case of the brain, an oxygen-devouring machine, a few minutes are enough for the process to be irreversible. At least, that is what happens today with the medical technologies we have available.

However, it is not certain that in the future it will not be possible to do something better: find a way for organs, and in particular the brain, to function again even when they have been deprived of oxygen for very long periods. It would not mean defeating death, but it would help save many lives that today we are forced to consider lost.

Innovative technologies

In some ways, mechanical perfusion devices are already changing the game. They serve to maintain an organ in good condition while it is transported to the patient where it will be implanted. Or, as in the case of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) devices, to treat patients whose heart or lungs have stopped working, keeping them alive while they wait for their organs to return to health, or for an organ to is available for transplant.

Yale researchers also developed a perfusion system called OrganEx, which can be used to preserve an entire organism and slow degenerative processes, even when used an hour after death. Experiments on pig corpses have yielded astonishing results, and it appears that similar technologies are now being tested on humans, to keep a dead person’s brain in good condition.