Players, coaching staff and directors of Odilo FC Cartagena CB are looking forward to this Saturday’s match (Palacio de Deportes, 7:00 p.m.) against Zornotza. It is the first of the three qualifiers to climb to the second category of Spanish basketball: the LEB Oro. Everyone agrees that reaching the ‘playoff’ is “a success”, but that at this point it is time to “dream”. . The Basque Zornotza is one of the most complex rivals: they have a lot of experience in these qualifiers, they are regular and the field factor is in their favor.

For Sergio Mendiola, one of the most outstanding players of the season, the key will be to “come out strong, score a great first run and get a good result for the second leg” in Amorebieta, on Saturday the 22nd at 6:30 p.m. There Zornotza has won ten of thirteen games and the last defeat before their fans dates back to December 17. “We can give them a surprise, we have dynamite and we usually take advantage of it at home,” says the center from Elche.

A classic in the LEB Silver category is Johan Kody, who feels Cartagena is his home as he has a partner from Cartagena. This is his second season at Cebé and he understands that this squad “is younger and more ambitious” than the previous one, where there are fewer names but more commitment. «This year he has opted for more physical. And I think that’s going to be the key. We never give up, we have stood up to the greats, with some exceptions.

The club and Gustavo Aranzana begin conversations to see if they renew the contract or not, which ends this season

The union of the dressing room has been important in a young group and with players who are making their debut or have little experience in Silver. The return of Juanpe Jiménez has contributed to keeping it cohesive. “They are very solid. We are going with all the desire in the world and due to talent we can overcome the tie. There is talent here and perhaps we have not been able to show it at times. Now we are ready, ”says the team’s greatest specialist in outside shooting.

defense and pace



Víctor Aguilar is an authoritative voice in the dressing room at Cebé. The Canarian base already has the experience of last year, when the tie against Navarra escaped due to few details. “The key is defense. We have ensured that great teams do not maintain their average points against us. We have good players there, like Garuba.”

The president of Cebé, David Ayala, believes in the upward trend of the team: “The second round has been better than last season.” Leaving aside the “pressure”, having success on the outside and “doing damage” in the inside game will be important. The sports director, Pepe García, knows that the squad will compete. «Zornotza has a high game rhythm. The one who dominates the times is going to take the game. El Cebé has open negotiations to renew several pieces of the project, including the coach: Gustavo Aranzana ends his contract, but he could continue in Cartagena.