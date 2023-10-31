One of the most common signs indicating a mini-stroke is a sudden headache. Peter Byrom, health expert and owner of Peter Byrom Audiology, explains how to tell if a headache is due to a stroke.

According to the specialist, headaches associated with a stroke differ from ordinary ones in that they occur unexpectedly. The pain is usually severe and localized in any affected area of ​​the brain. Sometimes such a headache is also confused with a migraine due to similar symptoms: dizziness, nausea, visual distortion, disorientation. But headaches associated with a stroke lead to loss of sensation, and migraines lead to increased sensations.

News materials cannot be equated to a doctor’s prescription. Before making a decision, consult a specialist.