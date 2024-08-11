Home World

If a certain symptom appears after a tick bite, this is a clear sign of Lyme disease infection. In this case, quick action is required.

Kassel – Ticks transmit various diseases such as TBE and Lyme disease. Unlike TBE, Lyme disease can be treated. However, it is crucial to detect the infection as early as possible. A visible sign can be of crucial importance here.

Erythema migrans after a tick bite is a clear indication of a Lyme disease infection

The so-called erythema migrans is, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) is “by far the most common form of illness” in Lyme disease and occurs a few days or weeks after the tick bite. The RKI describes it as a “clear ring-shaped reddening of the skin” that is “often paler in the center than at the edge.” “The red ring then gradually moves outwards.”

If you notice such redness, it is essential to see a doctor immediately. Because a Lyme disease infection detected early can be treated well, as the health insurance company AOK “Your doctor will usually prescribe an antibiotic (…) that you must take for two to four weeks,” the AOK explains the usual treatment method.

After a tick bite: These symptoms can also occur with Lyme disease

However, Lyme disease does not always progress in a typical manner. Therefore, it is advisable to see a doctor if you have other symptoms that could indicate Lyme disease. These are:

Fever

Muscle and headaches

fatigue

If the nervous system is affected, a so-called acute neuro-borreliosis can occur. This manifests itself, among other things, in burning nerve pain and slight paralysis of the cranial nerves, which can lead to numbness and visual or hearing problems.

Ticks transmit TBE and Lyme disease – how to protect yourself from tick bites

Of course, it is best to avoid infection in the first place. By taking some Precautionary measures can significantly reduce the risk of a tick bite:

Use anti-tick sprays.

Avoid staying in tall grass or undergrowth if possible.

Wear sturdy shoes, long pants and long-sleeved clothing.

Wear light-colored clothing so that ticks can be easily seen.

After spending time outdoors, thoroughly check your entire body for ticks.

The information provided in this article is no substitute for consulting a doctor. Only specialists can make the correct diagnosis and initiate appropriate therapy. The use of medication or nutritional supplements should be discussed with a doctor beforehand.

If a tick is discovered on the body, it should be removed immediately. According to the RKI, the risk of infection increases after about 12 hours. A current Vaccination against ticks is also an effective preventive measure. (sp)