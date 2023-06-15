Dust off your aviator cap with matching aviator goggles and rider gloves. Classic cars can continue to drive around thanks to this sustainable fuel. A petrol specialist from the United Kingdom named Coryton has brewed a sustainable petrol called Sustain Classic. This peut is specifically intended for classic cars.

The vegetable petrol ensures that owners of classic cars can continue to drive without any modifications. The petrol uses special biofuel made from agricultural waste, including straw, unused crops and by-products. According to Coryton, drivers can feel good because they reduce CO2 emissions by 65 percent compared to driving on fossil fuel. Or yes, about then, because there are a number of ifs and buts.

Disadvantages of the sustainable fuel for classic cars

As with synthetic fuels, no additional emissions are produced. But it also does not remove CO2. So it doesn’t get any less that way. Then there is another problem, namely the price. Because there are still so few bio and synthetic fuels, you pay 3.80 British pounds per litre. Converted, that is about 4.44 euros. And that’s for the cheapest of the three versions.

That said, Coryton tells TopGear that the fuel complies with all European laws, has a minimum octane number of 98, and contains additives that clean and protect your classic car—whether you’re a Sunday driver or a track freak. You can already get the stuff in the UK, by the way.