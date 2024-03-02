A ready-made lasagna from the supermarket is quick, easy and, above all, cheap. It's not really healthy, but it's filling and tastes good. Which supermarket sells the tastiest lasagna bolognese? Four culinary connoisseurs gather around the table. “This lasagna has a nice taste and is well balanced.” View the results and grades at the bottom of the article.

#supermarket #readymade #lasagna #bolognese #39Almost #real #Italian39