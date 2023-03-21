The group of students in front of the entrance to the checkout-free supermarket of Aldi in Utrecht does not think it is an option to do some shopping there. The mandatory download of the Aldi app to get in isn’t the problem. But the credit card information that the app asks for does. “A credit card? I don’t have that,” is the answer to the Aldi employee at the entrance. “And I’m not going to apply for it either.”

If the cashierless Aldi is the supermarket of the future, then it is one for a select audience, as it turns out on a Wednesday afternoon in March, about three quarters of a year after the opening. The trusted offers and price bangers are in the boxes. But customers are few. Just like store employees, by the way. The branch in the heart of Utrecht’s city center manages with two employees. One of whom is permanently trying to bring in new customers, after explaining the app and the payment method. Because that just isn’t possible. Aldi wants to know a lot about its new customers: credit card details, e-mail address, telephone number and home address. The registration procedure takes at least five minutes.

Hundreds of cameras

This could be the new shopping. Because since the rising inflation of 2022, the supermarket sector has been struggling with an increase in shoplifting, especially in stores where self-scan checkouts are used. Before that inflation, the loss of turnover there was already 0.2 percent higher than in branches with regular cash registers. And according to industry experts, it has risen sharply since then.

There is no such risk with checkoutless shopping, such as at Aldi in Utrecht.

Cashless payments have been possible for some time in London or Berlin. Aldi calls the branch in Utrecht an experiment where new technologies can be tested. It takes effort to get in. After that, the groceries are up for grabs. The app opens the gates with a scan, about 475 fairly concealed cameras and 450 scales then register the purchases. Shopping baskets are superfluous, everything can be put in the bag. And when the shopping list is finished, you just walk out. That is getting used to, because it feels like theft. But a few minutes later the purchase receipt follows. By mail.

Aldi does not formally provide information about visitor numbers. Or are they disappointing three quarters of a year after opening? Not according to the Aldi employee at the door: “The turnover rate of shoppers is incredibly high. You don’t have crowds at the cash registers or elsewhere in the store here.” What about that credit card exclusive? “Soon it will also be possible with Apple Pay. Then those students will really come in.”

Loss of sales trade secret

Hypermodern, cashless and therefore no more shoplifting, there in Utrecht? Pjotr ​​van Wuyckhuyse, sales director of Benelux Checkpoint Systems, doubts it. According to him, security can always be circumvented. “That Aldi experiment is one. But there are plenty of solutions to combat shoplifting.” These are supplied by Checkpoint Systems, among others.

Van Wuyckhuyse confirms something about which supermarkets hardly reveal anything publicly: since the rise in energy prices and the wave of inflation that followed, supermarkets have seen a sharp increase in the number of shoplifting. According to the Benelux manager, this differs per neighbourhood, “but the trend is clear everywhere, the practice in the Netherlands does not differ from that in Belgium, as our contacts in the retail sector show.”

According to Van Wuyckhuyse, this mainly concerns more expensive products. Milk, bread or peanut butter do not disappear under the counter at the self-scan checkouts. “The more expensive meat and cheese range does. Or olive and sunflower oil. The prices have also risen enormously.” At the same time, they are products that you do not put under lock and key at the service desk, such as razor blades or cigarettes. “The customer doesn’t want that. They only want to stand in line once and then not again at the service desk between the parcel and cigarette customers.”

Supermarkets have their reasons for hardly sharing information about shoplifting or the measures against it. “If only to make it even easier for people to respond to that,” says an Ahold spokesperson. Albert Heijn already tested a small cashless branch in Zaanstad in 2019. There, too, it was possible to grab products and walk out of the store without scanning yourself.

A kind of finger exercise “to respond to new possibilities”, according to the spokesperson. “But we are also continuing to develop our existing systems, including the self-scan.” The spokesman does not want to reveal how much loss of turnover Ahold suffers as a result of shoplifting at the self-scan checkouts.

By scanning a QR code, the supermarket gates open upon entry. Photo Robin Utrecht / ANP

Cost consideration

Still, there is something to be said about that. According to Statistics Netherlands, the supermarket sector has closed the year 2022 with a turnover of 46.3 billion euros. “It is estimated that shoplifting at the self-scan checkouts is about 0.2 percent higher than at supermarkets that do not have it,” says professor of retail marketing at the University of Groningen, Laurens Sloot.

“An average supermarket has a turnover of about 200,000 euros per week,” explains Sloot. “Then at 0.2 percent, relatively speaking, it is not a lot of money, and there are cost benefits. Payments are somewhat less than at the regular checkout, but fewer employees are also needed. So it’s a cost consideration. If that relatively small percentage rises to 0.5 percent or even higher, there will be a limit after which supermarkets will make other considerations. Despite the fact that those self-checkouts are also about trust.”

Also read this article: Inflation slightly lower in December, supermarket prices higher



Supermarkets miss out more money in those self-scan zones than before inflation, says Van Wuyckhuyse: he takes into account a difference of “35 to 40 percent”. Abolishing those self-scan zones, or flying in extra staff, is not the most logical option, he says. “Customers experience the self-scanners as convenience: better than queuing at the cash registers,” says Van Wuyckhuyse. “What we aim for is to make it much clearer that a customer is in that self-scan zone. And then immediately mark that there are more expensive products that need to be paid for. This must be clear to the customer and the staff. This can be done with special security equipment and by labeling the more expensive range on the shelves.”

This is already happening here and there, and there shoplifting has been reduced by more than half. “Those are the sounds we get back from the industry. 100 percent watertight will never work, there are always types who find tricks to circumvent security.”

450 scales register purchases in the cashless Aldi in Utrecht. 0.2 percent higher is the estimated shoplifting at self-scan checkouts than at supermarkets without scans. 200,000 euros is the weekly turnover from an average supermarket.

Newsletter

NRC Economy Get a personal selection of the day’s economic news from one of our editors every working day at noon.