The British tuning experts BBR GTi prefer not to tinker with Golfs as the name suggests, but with the Mazda MX-5. They’ve been working on it since the 1980s. Their years of experience also provide good news for the MX-5s from 2015 to 2019. They built their own supercharger package for it that comes in two flavors.

The first is called Stage One and lifts the power from 184 hp to 228 hp. With that power, the 0-to-100 time shrinks by two seconds (from 7.3 to 5.3). Not annoying right? But the package you really want is it Stage Twopackage that provides 253 horsepower. The difference with the first package is in the thick 2.5-inch exhaust.

Not just more power

The exhaust takes another 0.2 seconds off the well-known sprint. In addition, you can get ready for a Forge Motorsport intercooler that will “keep intake temperatures optimal even under the most demanding conditions.” According to Mckay, your Mazda MX-5 will not only be faster because of the supercharger package, but the ‘maintenance of ultimate reliability’ has also been looked at.

Mckay believes that you don’t need to be a rocket scientist to install the package. “The Rotrex supercharger is BBR’s most straightforward forced-air installation to date. That means it’s well within the key capabilities of most DIY fitters and easy for any professional.’

Price of the Mazda MX-5 supercharger package

For the Stage Onepackage, you will not have lost 4,500 euros if you install it yourself. After Brexit, some taxes can still be added. If you don’t feel like it, BBR GTi will do it yourself for about 1,000 euros more. The second package goes for just over 6,200 euros and costs just under 7,500 euros with installation. In the meantime, BBR GTi continues to work on an upgrade package for Mazda’s MX-5 after 2019.