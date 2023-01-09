Yes, you read it right. They can also make a supercar in Afghanistan.

I’m guessing you’ve never heard of Mada. No, not Mazda but Mada. This is a car brand from Afghanistan. And we’re not talking about a converted scrap Hummer left behind by the Americans. No, it’s a real supercar!

Supercar from Afghanistan

You would think they have other things to do in the country than build a supercar, but they did a nice job anyway. It’s the Mada 9, the country’s very first supercar, reports SupercarBlondie. However, there are many indications that the Mada still has a long way to go before it enters production.

What is very clever is that the car can already drive under its own power. This is not the case with many prototypes. The Afghani have already done that well. But we can add a caveat to that. There are various videos on the world wide web and there we see that the car moves, but very slowly. This may indicate that the car is powered by a small engine.

Specs

Yes, the specs. There are none. The CEO of the company is Muhammad Raza Ahmadi. He says the car will be ready within two weeks, he said this in November last year. So there is some delay. The CEO is very enthusiastic about the supercar and says that the Mada 9 is equipped with “lightweight composite materials” and has a tube chassis.

In one of the videos it seems that the car has a four-cylinder engine from Toyota. No idea how they want to compete with Ferrari, for example. They can’t and they never will. Still, it is nice that you can achieve this in a torn country like Afghanistan with some ambition. And the car looks pretty nice. Kudos!

