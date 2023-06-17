What is the best sunscreen with SPF 30? And which one has the best value for money? The Consumers’ Association responds.

You use sunscreen of course because of the protection. It is therefore important to use the correct sun protection factor (SPF). On sunny days, SPF 30 is recommended for most people. Children and people who burn easily should use at least SPF 50.

The Consumers’ Association tests sunscreen with different protection factors for protection, ease of use and durability, among other things. A total of more than thirty sunscreens have been tested, which are reasonably to readily available.

Nineteen different sunscreens with SPF 30 have been tested. Some come out as Best in the Test. We highlight the best two here.

The first is a lotion from Dr. Jetske Ultee. This comes out as Best in the Test and is also Best Buy because of the favorable price. And the second is a spray of Riemann P20. This one is a bit more expensive and therefore only Best from the Test.

Best in Test and Best Buy: Dr. Jetske Ultee Suncover

Suncover from Jetske Ultee is both Best in Test and Best Buy. © Consumer Association



See also They collect sports shirts: 'If you get them wet after a game, you know for sure that it has been worn' target price: 17 euros

Test verdict: 7.7

Performance: lotion

Contents: 250 ml

The sunscreen of Dr. Jetske Ultee offers good protection. Sunlight contains two types of radiation: UVA and UVB. This sunscreen protects you well against both forms.

The sunscreen contains no allergens, alcohol or perfume. Perfectly suitable for people with sensitive skin. It is also pleasant to use. It is easy to apply and sticks relatively little.

Sustainability is also important. This includes looking at, for example, the packaging and ingredients that can have an impact on the environment. It is also important that you empty the bottle properly, so that you do not waste sunscreen. The sunscreen of Dr. Jetske Ultee does all of this very well.

But there are also some downsides. The smell is neutral and without perfume. This may be perceived as less pleasant by some people. In addition, the product contains microplastics. These are very small, undegradable plastic particles that are found in many products. It has not been shown that these particles have an effect on health, but that is still being researched. However, negative effects are visible in nature. See also Chamber recognizes Christianity as a cultural manifestation

Best in Test: Riemann P20 Sunscreen Original SPF30 2023

Riemann P20 Sunscreen Original SPF30 is the Best Buy. © @Consumentenbond



If you prefer a spray, this sunscreen from Riemann P20 is a good choice. This spray is a lot more expensive than the lotion from Dr. Jetske Ultee and it is best to buy in the offer.

The protection against UVA and UVB radiation is good. The product of Riemann P20 does not contain any allergens or perfume, but it does contain alcohol. So watch out with sensitive skin.

Like the lotion from Dr. Jetske Ultee is also this sunscreen sustainable and you don’t waste much sunscreen. Unfortunately, only the information about the UV filters in the product is not complete. It is therefore impossible to say whether this has a negative impact on the environment.

The spray is also easy to use. It is easy to dose and does not stick. The downside is that it is a bit greasy. In addition, the scent is without perfume and some people find that less pleasant. Another disadvantage is that this product also contains microplastics.

In this section we write weekly about household and technological appliances that have been tested by the Consumers’ Association. This is a collaboration between the independent editors of this site and the Consumers’ Association. See also Historic drought - next region now applies for state of emergency The Consumers’ Association tests thousands of products every year, together with qualified technicians in specialized laboratories in the Netherlands and abroad. The products that are tested are bought in the store, so that they are not pre-manipulated by manufacturers. New models are tested as soon as possible after introduction. How fast that is varies per product. The Best of the Test is the product with the best test judgment, which is readily available. This can also be an older model, because a newer model is not always better. The Best Buy is the product with the best value for money. The stated price of a product is the lowest retail price at the moment as far as known by the Consumers’ Association. But prices can vary from day to day. If no recent retail price is known, the target price is quoted.