Next Sunday (2) will be election day in three European countries that are members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). In Bulgaria and Finland, there will be general elections for the national parliaments, with the consequent formation of the governments of these parliamentary countries. In small Montenegro, we will have the second round of the presidential election. The elections may help to determine the barometer of popular support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

Finland and NATO

Starting with Finland, some readers may have found it strange that the column placed the traditionally neutral country as a member of the military alliance. On Thursday (30), Turkey’s parliament ratified Finland’s entry into NATO, practically concluding the legal process of joining the alliance. With only a symbolic signature remaining, Finland is, for all intents and purposes, a member of NATO, a direct consequence of the invasion of Ukraine.

Even before the Russian “military operation”, still in December 2021, we said here in our space that Finland’s entry into NATO would be almost instantaneous in the event of an invasion of Ukraine. Said and done, by the government of Sanna Marin, of the Social Democratic Party. Taking office at the age of 34 in 2019, she became the youngest head of government in Finnish history, as well as the fourth youngest in the world in contemporary history.

His government, in addition to joining NATO, is a staunch supporter of the Ukrainian resistance and the expansion of Finland’s defense capability. This past week, the country also announced the creation of a joint air command with Sweden, Norway and Denmark, in effect creating a Nordic “unified air force”. The Marin government was also marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, when the government invoked a state of emergency. Finland is the 74th country in number of deaths from Covid-19 per million inhabitants.

None of this, however, puts Marin and his party as favorites in the elections. Not at least according to polls, which point to a three-way tie for leadership between the Social Democrats, the conservative National Coalition Party and the right-wing populist Party of Finns, formerly called the True Finns. In this case, the “true” was due to the anti-immigration and “identity” stance, with several members making openly racist statements.

Today, the Social Democrats hold 40 of the 200 parliamentary seats, governing with a five-party coalition including the Center and the Greens. The tight race for leadership means that every vote will count and that middle parties such as the Center will be decisive in forming a viable coalition. In addition, there is the question of whether other parties will agree to sit at the table with the Finns, if the party comes first and wins the right to try to form a coalition.

bulgaria and corruption

Bulgarians will vote in their fifth parliamentary election in three years. We have already spoken a few times here in our space about the Bulgarian situation, which is marked by two crossroads. One of them is common in Eastern European countries or formerly part of the Soviet Union, the dispute between pro-European Union forces and pro-Russian forces. The historic ties between Bulgaria and Russia go back much further than the existence of the Warsaw Pact or the Soviet Union.

Bulgaria’s own independence came through Russian action against the Ottomans, who dominated Bulgaria until 1878. The two Slavic countries share an Orthodox Christian faith and other cultural aspects. Interestingly, the alleged Russian favoring of Serbia, Bulgaria’s regional rival, alienated Russians and Bulgarians at key moments in history, such as World War I, when they fought on opposite sides. In World War II, Bulgaria was again an ally of Germany.

The alliance lasted until its territory was attacked by the Soviets, with Bulgaria switching sides literally the next day. These cultural ties explain how, even after the end of socialist regimes and Bulgaria’s entry into the EU and NATO, there are influential sectors that defend Russia within Bulgarian politics. Earlier this year, the German newspaper Die Welt ran an extensive investigative story on how the pro-European government of Kiril Petkov in Bulgaria had to use clandestine methods to support Ukrainians.

The secrecy was necessary not for the sake of Russian intelligence, but to ward off critics within Bulgaria itself. Bulgaria supplied arms, ammunition and fuel via third parties to Ukraine from the very beginning of the invasion. Even so, the government collapsed in June 2022, after artist Slavi Trifonov withdrew his party from the ruling coalition, in protest of the fact that the Bulgarian government authorized North Macedonia to start talks with the EU.

Bulgaria and North Macedonia have border disagreements, with Bulgarian irredentists arguing that all neighboring territory was historically Bulgarian. In October 2022, elections were held which failed to form a viable government, as another cleavage exists in the Bulgarian political debate. On the one hand, Boyko Borisov, who governed the country for almost 11 years in three different terms, in addition to being mayor of the capital Sofia, the figure that dominates Bulgarian politics in the 21st century.

He is accused of corruption, physiology, media repression and “buying” opponents, and was even briefly detained for allegedly embezzling EU funds. On the other hand, the “anti-corruption” actors in Bulgaria, who advocate institutional modernization of the country and political renewal. This is a debate that, regardless of right and left in Bulgaria, is a divide between Borisov and his critics. The problem is how to form a viable government with these two cleavages.

To make the melting pot even more diverse, one party that has grown a lot in the last elections is the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, which represents the Turkish minority within Bulgaria. And if someone wants political stability in Bulgaria, maybe it’s better to give up, since, according to the electoral polls, it will not be this Sunday that a parliament with a viable configuration will be formed in the country. The leadership will be between the pro-EU group of ex-premier Kiril Petkov and the “good old” Borisov.

Montenegro and Ukraine

Finally, in Montenegro, the current president Milo Dukanovic is contesting the second round of his re-election. It is his second spell in the presidency, in addition to four spells as prime minister, dominating Montenegrin politics since independence in 2006. Against him is Jakov Milatovic, almost 30 years his junior, a proponent of a supposed “modernization” of the country. Mainly advocate of the country’s entry into the EU as soon as possible. Apparently, however, he will have to wait a little longer.

Montenegro is a country that has suffered many economic consequences from the war in Ukraine, as it has deep economic ties with Russia, in addition to being a popular tourist destination for Russian oligarchs. Due to historical ties with Russia and Serbia, Montenegro has maintained a position of near neutrality, and a victory for Dukanovic will increase pressure from Western countries to change this stance. A Milatovic victory, on the other hand, represents a certainty of change.

Election Sunday, as far as the Ukrainian government is concerned, will be a total setback if it combines victories for the Finns, Borisov and Dukanovic. On the other hand, the maintenance of Sanna Marin, the return of Kiril Petkov and an unlikely victory for Milatovic would be the best possible scenario for the Ukrainians. Reality must be somewhere in between, with an eye especially on Finland, where every vote will matter in its first election as an approved country in the largest military alliance on the planet.