Civil Protection of the CDMX activated the Yellow Alert due to low temperatures for five mayors, after this Sunday Alvaro Obregon, Cuajimalpa, Magdalena Contreras, high milpa Y Tlalpan dawn with temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius.

Through its social networks, the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) indicated that, according to the forecast, the five demarcations located to the south-west of the capital will register temperatures between 4 and 6 degrees Celsius between 4:00 and 8:00 on January 30.

While the National Water Commission (With water) forecast a minimum general temperature of 7 °C and a maximum of 23 °C for this Sunday in CDMX, with winds with a variable direction of 15 kilometers per hour, along with a 40% probability of isolated rains with accumulations of 0.1 to 5 millimeters during the day.

While for this Monday it was reported that temperatures will be between a minimum of 8 °C and a maximum of 24 °C, with winds directed to the east of the city and a speed of up to 20 km/h, although there is no probability of rain.

The recommendations of the SGIRPC

As part of the Yellow Alert, the SGIRPC recommended to prevent risks and damage to health, to avoid sudden changes in temperature and abundant intake of water, fruits and vegetables with vitamins A and C.

In the same way, he called to use cream to moisturize and protect the skin from the cold and to go to the nearest health center in case of any discomfort.

While, in case of using an anafre to heat spaces, they must be placed in a ventilated place, as well as turn them off before sleeping, while asking the population to check the external gas installations to avoid hydrocarbon leaks.