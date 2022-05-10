Even with a trail of destruction a few hundred meters on the A28, you can still claim that you really weren’t speeding. From this summer, that will be a thing of the past, at least towards the authorities. This summer, a black box (as you also find it on airplanes) will be mandatory for new passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Officially, the black box for passenger cars is called the Event Data Recorder (EDR).

From July 6, 2022, all cars that are newly developed and introduced must be equipped with the EDR. Cars that have already been introduced do not need to have a black box yet. We call it a black box for convenience, but the new models really don’t have a physical box with a flashing light. It’s built into the car’s systems.

From July 6, 2024, the EDR will be mandatory on every new car. Disabling the recorder is not allowed. Incidentally, there are already cars that have the system. It is important to note that the EDR does not record any image or sound. What Tesla is doing with the Teslacam: it will not be such a system.

What does such a black box do in cars?

When the EDR detects an accident, certain data is stored. These are things like the speed, the braking force, the steering angle, whether the airbags deployed and the functioning of the safety systems. The data are from the moment the accident took place as well as from shortly before. This data can be read after an accident to find out where things went wrong and probably to see who is to blame.

Catching crooks with this system does not seem to be the European Union’s highest goal. EU documents state: ‘Studies show that EDRs can provide valuable accident data that can help improve vehicle safety. […] Such an analysis will help improve vehicle safety and reduce the number of accidents.’