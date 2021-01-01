Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan (Shweta Bachchan) may not like to live in the limelight but she still remains in the headlines. In the same way, her daughter Navya Nanda is also often in the discussion, especially with her pictures shared on social media. At the same time, on the occasion of New Year, a new picture of Navya Nanda has appeared in which she looks not only stylish but also very beautiful.

Look in golden short dress

Navya is seen in a golden Shimmer dress in the picture of New Year Celebration, and she is looking very beautiful in this outfit. This is the reason that these photos have also become viral as soon as they are posted. His style is liked by his fans. These photos are from New Year Eve.

Photo was shared with granny on Christmas

Before New Year, Navya shared photos on the occasion of Christmas too. In which she was seen with Nani Jaya Bachchan. They also carried balloons in their hands. On Christmas, the entire Bachchan family had dinner together. And Navya had also shared the picture of the entire family from her account. In which Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Nanda, her brother were seen.

Navya runs her own health care portal

When Navya Nanda completed her graduation, it was being speculated that she too would make her Bollywood debut. But this has not happened yet but Navya runs her own healthcare portal called ‘Ara Health’. They are fully focused on it. However, all these things cannot be ignored that Navya will never enter Bollywood. She is stylish, beautiful, in such a situation, the possibilities of her debut in Bollywood cannot be ruled out.

