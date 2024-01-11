It will take a while, but then you will have a nice supercar. The P72 will finally go into production in 2024.

We don't want to trivialize the process of building a supercar, but at some point you have to get started. This way you can promise that as a new investor you will bring DeTomaso back to life. But if you promise that in 2019 and still haven't built anything by 2024, will anything ever come of it? Yes. A date has finally been set when customers can receive their DeTomaso P72.

DeTomaso P72 will arrive in 2024

And no, not any further postponement: that date is in 2024. Well, the second half, so don't expect the DeTomaso P72 in your driveway tomorrow. Partly because the chance that you are one of the 72 lucky ones is quite small, and as one of those 72 people you can also take a big bag of money with you. By the way, there is an opening for a P72 in the Netherlands: Louwman will take care of the import to our country.

Different platform

Technically the DeTomaso P72 is an interesting story. The idea was that DeTomaso would have a uniquely designed carriage, with the engine and chassis of the Apollo Intensa Emozione. That project of also an old brand under a new investor opted for a 6.3 liter V12 from an 'undisclosed source', but the fact that it sounds almost identical to Ferrari's 6.3 liter V12 is no coincidence. In the meantime, that engine and platform, and as far as we understand the ties to Apollo, have been jettisoned. The platform is now unique to the P72 (an expensive operation), with a V8 doing the driving. A 5.0 liter V8 from Ford, by which they probably mean the 'Coyote' from the Mustang. But with 700 hp.

HWA

Other things we know about DeTomaso: they have found a new partner in HWA. You may know it from the Mercedes 190E restomod that we shared a while ago. What we had not explicitly mentioned at the time, which the ties with Mercedes may make a little clearer: HWA stands for Hans-Werner Aufrecht, the Aufrecht from Aufrecht Melcher Großaspach. AMG, yes. They will support DeTomaso while they work on the Mercedes 190E Evo tribute. And there will also be a P900, a track version. Sure, first reveal more variants and then build the car.

The first customer car in 2024, that is. In terms of styling, there probably won't be much change and we're totally okay with that.

