This study reveals the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine.

The largest study on the ground so far on the Pfizer / Biontech vaccine confirmed, today, Thursday, that the vaccine provided more than 95 percent protection against Covid-19, but found that its level decreased dramatically when people received only one dose of the two recommended doses.

The study authors said, based on the national vaccination campaign in Israel, that there is realistic evidence that the epidemic can be eliminated through rapid global vaccination programs.

An analysis of health data from Israel, one of the countries with the highest percentage of fully vaccinated adults, showed that the vaccine was very effective in protecting the elderly, while the British version of the most contagious epidemic was the dominant one, according to results published in the medical journal The Lancet. .

By the beginning of April, nearly five million people in Israel had received two doses of the Pfizer / Bionic vaccine, more than 70 percent of the population.

The study found that two doses provided 95.3% infection protection and 96.7% death protection seven days after the second dose.

After 14 days, this protection increased to 96.5 percent and 98 percent, respectively.

However, protection was much lower in people who received only one dose of the vaccine.

After the first dose, between seven and 14 days, the infection protection rate was 57.7 percent and the death protection rate was 77 percent.

The study authors said: A single dose may provide a shorter window of protection, especially in an environment where new variants of the virus appear.

Jonathan Ball, professor of molecular virology at the University of Nottingham, who was not involved in the research, noted that “the most important thing is that the study shows that two doses of the vaccine significantly increase immunity and protection.”

“This is why it is important for people to get the two doses,” he added.