Residents in the Rietbergstraat in Zutphen are angry about sustainability plans for two flats in their neighbourhood. Solar panels must be installed on top of those flats – Hackfort and Heeckeren. According to residents of nearby homes, these can cause danger and nuisance. Moreover, they feel passed over in the plans of the residents of the flats. They say they acted in good faith. “Suppose solar panels blow off the roof during a storm and sail into your home? I should not think about it.”