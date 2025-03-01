The Oscar 2025 Awards They are about to have names and surnames and there are hardly a few hours left to learn about the winners of this 97th edition, including the title that will take the prize for best film or who will be the most remarkable actor and actress of Hollywood, among many other categories. Of course, in addition to enjoying the big film party, what we like most about these events is to watch the films nominated and awarded.

Emilia Pérezwith 13 nominations; The Brutalist with 10; WICKEDwith 10; A Complete Unknownwith 8; and Conclavealso with 8, they are The most nominated films of this editionbut they are not the only ones that are worth it. Therefore, we are looking forward to seeing them to know what has led the academy to place them at the top of the audiovisual panorama.

Although some can be enjoyed on the big screen, most are also (or will be) available on the platform of streaming Movistar Plus+, so that we can view them from the comfort of home or anywhere. The best? The subscription to this platform costs less than 10 euros per month.





Where to see the Oscars in Spain

At the moment, on the platform of streaming From Movistar Plus+, we can enjoy The substancewith 5 Oscar nominations, including best film, best actress and best direction. Dune: Part two It is another of the titles that we can already visualize. With 5 nominations, including the best film, it is worth after a first part that won 6 Oscar awards in 2022.

Soon they will disembark in the Movistar Plus+ other titles that are also nominated for best film: Emilia Pérez (premiere on March 28 on the platform) and Conclave and I’m still here that will be soon available but without date still confirmed. Together with them, Movistar Plus+ also offers nominated projects in other categories No Other Land (best documentary feature film), the man who could not remain silent (best fiction short film), among others. And there are still many to arrive!

In addition, Movistar Plus+ becomes the meeting place for the celebration of these awards, since Issues the Oscar gala exclusively. On Sunday, March 2, from 2.30, you can enjoy the red carpet and the live gala with luxury commentators.





More ‘streaming’ and sports at Movistar Plus+

However, the platform Movistar Plus+ Not only is it perfect to enjoy this film party, but it offers Una great variety of content for which it is worth subscribing. In addition to varied films and original series, such as the newly released The brief lifewe can enjoy humor, music and sports programs.

In fact, The sports calendar available at Movistar Plus+ It is the most varied. It includes some LaLiga games, the Champions League (the best game per day), the first League (the best game per day), LaLiga Hypermotion (the three best games per day), NBA meetings (the three best games every week) or the Endesa ACB League (the two best games per day), the rugby of six nations (completely and exclusive) prominent of each tournament, among many other sports meetings of different disciplines.

The best thing is that all this content is available for only 9.99 euros per month, without commitment to permanence and without having to hire other services such as fiber or telephone line.





