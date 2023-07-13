The era of foldable cell phones is here to stay, as more and more users are choosing flip-type devices as their best day-to-day ally. One of these iconic cell phones is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 which has an incredible discount and you can buy it at a price of $16,499 pesos.

This promotion is exclusive to costcowhere recently the store granted a discount of 7 thousand pesos to one of the flagship cell phones of the Korean manufacturer, the Samsung Z Flip 4.

Samsung Z Flip 4 It’s one of the most iconic cell phones of the moment. Offering unmatched versatility, it’s a compact smartphone that easily fits in your pocket or the palm of your hand.

Features Samsung Z Flip 4

Screen: 6.7 inches FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X. Super smooth 120Hz display

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128/ 256/ 512 GB

Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4NM

IPX8 rated water resistance

Main camera: Multiple of (12 MP ultra-wide camera + 12 MP wide-angle camera)

Front camera: 10MP

Battery: 3,700 mAh with 25W fast charge

How to buy the Samsung Z Flip 4 at Costco?

The Samsung Z Flip 4 is one of the most incredible cell phones of 2023. That is why perhaps you have had the concern to acquire it after reading this note. In order to buy it at Costco you must access the Costco website at (www.costco.com.mx) and search for the desired product. In this case ‘Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 128GB’.

After making the correct search, you must press the ‘Add to cart’ option. After carrying out this operation you must complete the payment of the product, in this case via credit or debit card.

It should be noted that this promotion is exclusive for members with active Costco membership, since an active account on the platform that meets all the requirements is required to make your purchase. If after reading this you have the desire to purchase the Samsung Z Flip 4 or other devices from the Samsung family. Amazon has great promotions for you and you can find out about them by doing CLICK HERE.