Dubai: Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting promised his chief spinner Ravichandran Ashwin that he would talk to the ICC about imposing runs on teams whose batsmen are too often out at the non-striker end. During the Indian Premier League match last year, Ashwin had run out Jos Buttler after being out of line at the non-striker end, which kept him in the news. He was seen in Dubai on Monday warning Royal Finals opener Aaron Finch in Dubai.

Ashwin said on his YouTube channel, “As long as the thieves don’t repent, you can’t stop the theft. I can’t always monitor it. I tagged Ponting in the tweet. He (Ponting) said that he would have told me (Finch) to run out. He said that the wrong thing is wrong. ”

Ashwin said, “He said that he is talking to the ICC committee about the fine.” He is really working hard to keep his promise. Ashwin said that the non-striker did this to honor Ponting’s thinking of not dismissing the batsman at the end, and Finch has also been his teammate.

Ashwin said, “He (Finch) has been a good friend since the days of Kings XI Punjab, so I took it as a final warning to him.” This senior off-spinner also said that at least 10 runs should be deducted as fine.

With this, he said, “Its punishment should be strict.” If you do a fine of 10 runs, no one will do it. In this way, dismissing the batsman is not a matter of skill but the bowlers also have no other option. ”

