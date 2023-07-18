At Televisa they would be about to “cut” or stop the recordings of a telenovela that since its recent premiere would not have managed to catch the attention of the telenovela public.

Said project produced by Rosy Ocampo for Televisa would not have a good rating, despite having great performances by actors like Maria Sorté, Gabriela de la Garza, Matías Novoa and Gabriel Soto.

We talk about ‘Overcome Guilt’a Televisa melodrama that would not have been able to surpass itself in ratings and could stop its recordings, as reported by the journalist Álex Kaffie.

On June 20 it had its premiere ‘Overcome Guilt’, telenovela in which Juan Carlos Barreto, Ingrid Martz, Roberto Ballesteros, Pablo Perroni and the first actress Helena Rojo also act.

“We will have to wait if Rosa María Ocampo García, producer of ‘Vencer la Culpa’, decides to stop the recordings of the story that is currently going through Las Estrellas at 8:30 p.m. and whose premiere was on June 26,” writes Alex Kaffie.

‘Overcoming Guilt’ is part of the ‘Overcoming’ saga, It is preceded by ‘Overcome fear’, ‘Overcome heartbreak’, ‘Overcome the past’ and ‘Overcome absence’, which, unlike ‘Overcome Guilt’, throughout its transmission they maintained good numbers of rating, is reported on various news portals.

Supposedly ‘Overcoming Guilt’ has not exceeded three million followers like its predecessors, since it had a rating of two million 800 viewers at its premiere, and until now it has not managed to exceed three million followers.

