This state orders the arrest of those who violate the rules for wearing a mask

Many countries around the world have enacted legislation to compel the public to respect the necessary precautions to combat the emerging corona virus.

The latest of these measures is the issuance of an order by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to the police to arrest people who do not wear the muzzle correctly as the country struggles to contain the increasing number of infections with the Coronavirus.

Duterte issued the order after a meeting with the Covid-19 task force. Thousands of people have been punished for violating Covid-19 restrictions since the end of last March when measures were tightened in the capital and surrounding areas after a rise in the number of infections.

The Minister of Justice and the Police Commander asked the officers to fine the violators or make them perform community service instead of arresting them. But Duterte said the police should be tough in holding law-breakers accountable and stop people who don’t properly wear masks, including those who leave their noses uncovered.

“My orders to the police are to arrest people who are not wearing masks properly … and detain them and investigate why they did so,” Duterte said. “It is not in my interest. It is in our interest. It is in the interest of the country,” he added.