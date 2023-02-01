Radical’s racing monsters are fast. How fast? Just be one second faster than the McLaren P1 on the Nürburgring and two seconds faster on the same track than the Porsche 918 Spyder. The fastest of the bunch is the Radical SR10. It turns out that some extra speed could now be added. The motorsport brand has made the SR10 even sharper and calls the new version the Radical SR10 XXR.

The difference between the regular SR10 and the XXR version is mainly in the aerodynamics. The XXR will have a design derived from LMP cars. On the back is a shark fin that should keep the SR10 XXR stable at high speeds. In addition, the new design should provide better cooling and less understeer.

Specifications of the Radical SR10 XXR

Mechanically nothing changes. The SR10 XXR therefore keeps the 2.3-liter turbo engine that is also in the standard SR10. The power remains at 430 hp and 515 Nm. It stands on lighter alloy rims to save weight, of course. If you can’t get enough of the weight savings you can check out a package for a carbon fiber splitter and diffuser for an additional cost.

The Radical SR10 XXR will go into production in the spring of 2023. Until then, we won’t know how much faster it actually is than the regular SR10. There is good news for owners of that normal SR10. Thanks to the ‘XXR Evolution’ package you don’t have to exchange your current SR10 for the harder XXR, you can simply add the package to your current car.