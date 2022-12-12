the anime of Spy X Family is one of the most popular in the world, as it is a story of an unusual family that people can warm to the cast of characters. And there is no doubt that one of the favorites is Anyaa girl with psychic powers who caused controversy due to her ability to predict the future.

Given the success that the franchise has imposed, some people have decided to create their own cosplays, after all, it is always interesting to see a flesh and blood version of the characters. And now, the cosplayer Chocolate Cos 0 gives us a glimpse of what the pink-haired girl would have looked like as an adult, when she was eventually separated from her adoptive parents.

For those who do not know the series, this is its synopsis:

SPY x FAMILY is an anime series that follows the story of the agent known as Twilight, the same one who follows any order if it is for the sake of peace. He works tirelessly to prevent extremists from starting a war with neighboring Ostania. For his latest mission, he must investigate the politician Donovan Desmon infiltrating his son’s school. To do this, he decides to start a fake family with an orphaned six-year-old girl and an absent-minded office worker named Yor Briar as his wife. Although they appear to be a normal family, each one hides a secret.

editor’s note: As time goes by, cosplays become more sophisticated, and the truth is, this version of Anya suited the girl from Japan very well. Hopefully I’ll make a One Piece costume later.