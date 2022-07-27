You are a spy whose mission is to steal loot without losing your life in the attempt. Which will not be easy because there are other players with the same goal. We have already played Deceive Inc. and in these first impressions we tell you what you can expect from this action and spy game.

Don’t let this comparison scare you, but Deceive Inc. is a video game that reminds me of an onion: apparently, its approach and operation are simple, but as you play you realize that there are a series of deeper layers that give it a very interesting complexity. The mechanics are simple: a player, who here embodies a spy, you have to access a vault in a certain location – a mansion, in this case -, take some loot and go on the run with it. The rest of the players have to do exactly the same. It’s a all against all, but with appearance changes to camouflage us among civilians; with gadgets to make us stronger, agile or slippery; and with a deceptive component that adds a twist to the classic concept of battle royale – even though this game is not.

In Deceive Inc. each player chooses a specific spy before starting the game, each with a unique skills and weapon. These also have gagdets, which can be alternated to determine our style of play. Once the game begins, users must sneak into different rooms to try to hack the security of the loot room and get hold of it. To access the rooms you need information, which is achieved by hacking items scattered around the rooms, such as computers or mobile phones. And then, each room that can be accessed has its particularity: depending on the color -blue, green, purple- we will have to imitate the dress code of said room.

Let me explain with an example: in the mansion in which the events take place, there are a lot of NPCs: some are employees; others, scientists; and others, guards. The latter wear blue clothing. We can blend in with them by pressing a button; Instantly, we will become like that same NPC, disguising ourselves as such. This will allow us to access the blue room without causing a stir, because of course, if we do it, like a scientist, we would not be authorized to be therethe alarms would go off, the guards would shoot us, they would alert the other spies and they would see us and seek to kill us, thus ending our attempt to loot the prize.

The options in this spy game

This is the easiest part of the game, but as you immerse yourself in it, it gets deeper. Gadgets are very important because reflect the way each player approaches a game. Some give you more mobility (there is a kind of jumper), while others contribute vision (drones) and others attack capacity (fixed turrets). Despite the unique characteristics of each character -weapons and skills-, this is what determines the way each one plays, being one more aggressive, agile or discreet than the other. We decide how we are going to steal the loot: if we are going to go looking for it with tricks and stratagems aimed at hiding or if we are going to arm ourselves up to the eyebrows to take advantage of the last bars of the robbery to ambush the poor bastard who carries it and take us the cake. In fact, you can camouflage yourself with a pot or with other elements of the environment… Perfect to assault the most clueless.

Here everyone is discovered with the language of bulletsAfter trying it I have to say that I liked Deceive Inc. more than I thought. At first I thought it would be some kind of Among Us, but no: here everyone is discovered with the language of bullets, without conversations and without pauses to debate. Everyone fights for the briefcase, the goal to win the game. How each one does it is up to the consumer. Be careful, measure your actions well and pay attention to your surroundings: you never know if the person in front of you is a simple employee or someone who fights for the same thing as you and who will not hesitate to pull the trigger if they discover you.