You don’t slap Bello every time he lifts his paw against the couch inside. You reward him for good behavior. The municipality of Alphen aan de Rijn also thinks this way about motorists. Instead of fining drivers when they drive too fast, money goes from the municipality to a fund if motorists behave well.

The municipality can determine the amount that will be added per good driver: ‘In Koudekerk, cars could earn a maximum of 0.10 euros per time (so 0.01 euros per measurement)’, the company behind the speed camera tells TopGear Netherlands. Several measurements are taken: if someone drives too fast, but still brakes properly, 5 cents are put into the pot.

The municipality used the ‘speedometer money box’ in Koudekerk. Motorists could collect a total of 100,000 euros. After a period of four weeks, there was almost 1,400 euros in the pot. The MeerWaarde primary school used the money to buy a climbing frame for the square. According to the company, a period of one month is needed to see a real change in the behavior of motorists.

The Safety-Safe in Koudekerk

It is not worth it for a motorist to drive by every time to make up for it, Safety-safe thinks. Measurements also show that ‘there is generally no change in the number of cars passing the speedometer, but only in their speed’. The post can also be set in such a way that money goes out of the pot for speed drivers. But you also give children a climbing frame, right?