John Benton is quite the bouncy ball. His California workshop may be tucked away somewhere in Anaheim, southeast of Los Angeles, but that doesn’t mean Benton Performance is a quiet little corner that pays homage to shiny old Porsches in a hushed voice. There are plenty of places like that in California.

John’s eyes are wide open and his energy splashes as he shows us around, on a tour that is considerably longer than the fairly modest size of his business would suggest. Motown music echoes loudly through the building as we try to keep up with both his legs and the amount of anecdotes.

Counterpart of another Porsche tuner

It would be a bit strong to call Benton the anti-Singer, not least because they don’t really compare well. This is a resto business rather than a restomod business. But the atmosphere here is a bit more mundane, a bit less lofty, especially since John specializes in four-cylinder Porsches – especially the 912 and 356 – although there is also a six-cylinder boxer 911 hanging around in his shop here and there.

The people who own a four-cylinder Porsche are different people: ‘The great thing about 912 people is that they really give their cars their shit. They are never garage flowers. There’s one customer I’ve built a bike for that does autocross; every year he brings his car over for a week and then we check it out again.’

“I’ve built all kinds of engines over the years,” he says. “Ferrari, Lotus, water and air-cooled, small-block Chevy. Engines are basically the same – it’s like being a doctor learning the human body if he wants to be a surgeon. But they are all slightly different.’

Darkhorse

John has beaten 911s in his 912 race car and is clearly very happy with a role as underdogboth on and off the track. ‘I’m a bit of a troublemaker. I like to do a lot with less. European practicality and size were not so alive here in America when these cars were new. I’ve been a champion of this for a long time.’

His love for Porsches started with his cousin’s 912, which he was allowed to borrow at the age of sixteen to go to the prom. ‘I had a Volkswagen myself at the time. I drove to the party, but I couldn’t wait to drop off my date at home and drive that Porsche all night.

“I rode him straight into the sunrise, it was unbelievable. The next day I cleaned her completely and brought her back. I was addicted.’ That VW, however, was the real seed that germinated and grew into the kingdom that John now rules.

Learned young is done old

‘I taught myself much of what I know, but I was always looking for experts. When I was fourteen I got my hands on a 1959 Beetle Convertible. I painted a house to buy it. It was a jerk of a thing, but it was my first love. I didn’t know much, but I was curious. So I rode my BMX with a broken carburetor on the back to a shop near my house, Tony’s Auto Repair. That’s where it all started – I could show you the exact spot now.’

More than enough has happened between Tony’s and where we are today. Including a John who lost his father in a plane crash in his teens and was awarded a $4.8 million trust fund. He refused.

“My father was scum,” he says. “I said, ‘The man was an asshole, I don’t need it.’ I gave that trust fund to my younger brother. I chose my own deal. When you grow up without a father, you grow up among all kinds of other people. I’ve had many mentors in my life, but they were all great guys.’

Benton takes a big gamble

John alternated one well-paying job with another and learned in passing welding, metalworking and electrical engineering. And then the moment came when he decided to start his own business. “I always had a small garage that I built stuff in, and I loved to race. I quit my job as a facility engineer in 2005 and just started. It went step by step, it got bigger and bigger.’

‘Then came the great financial crisis in 2009, but my wife and I just lived in the house where we had always lived, we lead a relatively simple life. We didn’t take too much damage. I still had a retirement plan and I cashed it in, and I hired all the guys in the area who had small businesses like mine. We used to go out for a beer on Fridays and complain. I thought we could all work together and have some fun.’

Like father Like Son

And the fun certainly splashes off between these walls. Although his son also works in the business, there is no question of nepotism: Ian Benton really had to develop his talents elsewhere before he was allowed to work with his own father. “I always helped out a bit when my dad was working in the backyard,” says Ian.

“By the time I was old enough to actually be of service, thirteen or fourteen, he sent me to other companies to work. I worked at an upholstery shop, at a car junkyard and then at a machine shop. Once I was eighteen, I had gained enough experience for him and he said: ‘Come and work for me.’”

But Ian is certainly not John’s only eyeball. In the center of the workshop, shining brighter than anything around it, is the Green Meanie. “This thing used to be raced seriously in the SoCalscene‘ says John. “It belonged to a guy named Steve Schmidt. It’s always been that color – Smyrna Green. It has the racing trim of the olden days, from before all the Grand Rules; he saw the black and white checkered at Riverside before all others in 1989. Then he disappeared without a trace.’

Grean Meanie gets its original engine

‘Some time ago one of my clients found it at an online auction. He bought it for about $55,000, but the bike was way to great. A few years later, someone tells Steve on social media that the Green Meanie is in my workshop, and he says he still has the original engine – matching numbers and everything.

‘I’ll call him and buy that bike for 6 grand. A tasteful little thing with 125 hp. My client can’t say goodbye to the car yet, but I drive it like it’s mine, just for fun. I would love to use it in historic races, but my customer doesn’t want it broken or damaged. But if he decides to sell it, it’s mine.’

Clearly, 912s can count on John’s affection just as much—if not more. “People are finally starting to understand. In its early days, it was the car that saved the company. This is never the poor man’s been a Porsche. He was driven by doctors, by lawyers and pilots.’

The Porsche 912 is also increasing in value

“They cost a lot of money in 1966. They were a bargain for a while, but they’re getting really interesting again now. Yet they cost me the same to restore as a Ford Pinto or a Ferrari. It just takes time to completely take apart a car, whatever it is. But with 912 prices rising, it makes more sense to put some money into a restoration.

‘Conversations with customers really don’t always start with ‘what’s this joke going to cost me?’. Some people arrive and are completely blown away by their car. I send the bill at the end and they pay. Perfect. Most cars are with us for about a year, but I’ve had some that have spent three or four years here.

“I’ve got a recipe, and if one specific ingredient isn’t there, I don’t really care about your schedule to get the car back. But I understand the impatience, you know. I have a formula car with a Cosworth engine at home and I would love to get started with it, but I have to wait for the parts from England.’

The price of the Benton Performance Porsches

Nothing is standard at Benton—and there are no standard prices either—but John points to a 912 now being restored for about $10,000. Rebuilding an engine costs about $20,000. “It can also go up to 40k, if you want the internal part to really take a beating.

But despite his obvious expertise and infectious enthusiasm, John isn’t interested in competing with the Porsche remodelers and rebuilders found elsewhere in California who have turned it into a multimillion-dollar business. I can build just about anything. But when I see those people who desecrate such a car and do something “reimagined” with it… Hey, it’s a free country, but it’s not for me.’