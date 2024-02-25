Anyone who works on old cars knows that it can sometimes be quite difficult to get that one part. You can often turn to eBay when it comes to large things such as bumpers or sheet metal, but when you need fragile items, you can search for a long time. This is where 3D printing can offer a solution for the handy tinkerer.

It is also becoming increasingly difficult for Volvo enthusiast Rob Henchoz from England to obtain parts. Rob and his wife have been working on Volvos from the 60s and 70s for more than twenty years. They restore Volvos and prepare them for rallies. The Volvo specialist has bought up a lot of stock of classic Volvos in recent years, but eventually those parts run out.

Printable inventory aids restoration process

Rob makes parts for old models such as the Amazone that are no longer available from Volvo or second-hand. Rob also makes upgrades, such as a mounting point for a gas spring under the hood. The Amazone has a heavy hood that works with old-fashioned scissor hinges. A gas spring like this works just a little easier.

Not just standard stuff, also 'tuning'

Rob develops parts that ensure better performance. For example, he made an air filter box that supplies fresh air to the carburetors. Developing these custom parts involves trial and error. For example, he discovered that heat in the engine compartment was melting his prototypes, so he had to switch to more heat-resistant material.

Even Volvo approaches Rob. The brand was looking for very specific parts for a 140 that they were restoring at Volvo. The brand needed 23 clips to hold the windshield in place. They were no longer available anywhere. Rob developed and printed the clips and so Volvo could continue with the restoration of the 140.

3D printing has become indispensable

We now see the use of 3D printing in many car brands. For example, Volvo also uses the technology itself to keep delivery times short for trucks or heavier machines. Brands such as Ford and Mini have also been using it for years. After all, it is a fast and cheap way of producing parts.

Now, if you have a printer and internet, you can go a long way if you want to print car parts for your own car. But it is nice when a specialist like Rob has thought about the parts and tested whether they work, that remains the question with designs from the internet. Is it worth a try? Yes, certainly, but if in doubt, better seek a specialist.