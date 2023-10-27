Home page World

In addition to the forces of the federal authorities, a special unit is now also taking part in the search for the gunman in Maine.

Lewiston – On Wednesday evening there was a mass shooting in the small town of Lewiston, Maine, in which 18 people have been killed and at least 50 more injured. So far, the suspected gunman is still on the run. An elite unit of the United States Border Patrol (USBP) has now joined the search for the 40-year-old shooter.

The United States Border Patrol is an armed police unit responsible for border protection on land and sea. The association’s main goal is to prevent illegal immigration to the USA. The USBP reports to the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which in turn reports directly to the Department of Homeland Security. According to that Fox News Channel An elite unit of the Border Patrol is said to have joined the search for the suspect: the BORTAC.

Searching for the Maine Killer – United States Border Patrol special unit on site

BORTAC stands for Border Patrol Tactical Unit, a tactical unit or special unit of the Border Patrol. This is used when an extremely dangerous confrontation has taken place or is imminent, which exceeds the capabilities of the local police. According to Fox News, several hundred special forces officers have taken part in the manhunt in Maine since Friday morning – including members of SWAT teams (Special Weapons And Tatctics) and the elite BORTAC units.

A special US Border Patrol unit joins the search for the Maine shooter. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

According to one report to Congress in September 2020, the special forces unit was involved in over 680 operations between 2015 and 2019, mostly on the southern border of the United States. In the past, the unit has proven to be extremely effective in catching fugitive, violent criminals.

Manhunt for Maine shooter – BORTAC has been involved in search operations in the past

BORTAC was recently involved in the search and subsequent arrest of the escaped murderer Danelo C. from a penitentiary in the state of Pennsylvania. The special unit was able to take the escaped prisoner back into custody thanks to the help of local police and a dog named Yoda. Bill Melugin (Fox News correspondent) also confirmed the involvement of the special unit in further search operations in a tweet on the short message service X.

Accordingly, the special unit team is said to have been used in other mass shootings in the USA: in a shooting rampage at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas in May 2022. Here the perpetrator was killed by the special unit. And in the arrest of the perpetrator after a mass shooting in Cleveland, also in Texas, in May 2023.