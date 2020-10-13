You will often hear about the feature named Cruise Control in vehicles, first this feature is given only in expensive luxury cars. But now this feature is included in most cars. This feature is often used on the highway. What is cruise control and what are its benefits? Let’s know.

Cruise control can be seen in expensive luxury cars. When this feature is turned on, there is no need to step on the accelerator pedal. When turning on this feature, the speed of the vehicle has to be set, after that you can remove your foot from the accelerator pedal, and with the help of cruise control feature, the vehicle starts running at the set speed itself.

Used correctly at 50 kmph

By the way, cruise control is used at a speed of 50 kmph, and its enjoyment increases when the vehicle gets an open road and there is no traffic at all. Remember cruise control should not be used in city drive.

No fatigue

The use of cruise control reduces the fatigue of the driver, because of repeated races. But the use of cruise control requires more attention on the road. People abroad also use it in city driving, the roads are also good there and people follow strict traffic rules seriously. While this is not the case in India.

This feature makes driving comfortable

According to the auto expert, nowadays people are starting to like buying top model car. By paying a little more money, we choose an advanced model. As far as the cruise control feature is concerned, it is better and comfortable for your driving. But it is very important to use caution. It reduces fatigue in long journey, but for safety, you also have to be alert.

