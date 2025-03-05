A group of students from the Polytechnic University of Madrid has created a system for Reuse the heat generated by the refrigerators in the heating of heating or showers. This invention, baptized as Haraathas been devised with the aim of reducing energy consumption and taking advantage of waste in homes.

According to They explainthe concept of Haraat part of the idea of Take advantage of the heat generated by refrigerators in the process of keeping food at low temperature. Normally, This heat is lost to the atmosphere through the rear window of the fridgebut with this system that heat is redirected towards a water tank.

The system design integrates this serpentin into a compact water tank that can be placed behind the refrigerator, occupying very little space. This tank It allows to transfer the heat to the water, heating it before sending it to the electric thermos or the heating systems of the home. In this way, the thermos requires less energy to reach the desired temperature, which reduces both consumption and electrical cost.

Haraat: The system that reuses the residual heat of the refrigerator in useful energy Polytechnic University of Madrid

Use materials such as aluminum and copper for its high thermal conductivity and corrosion resistance, in addition to simple to installsince it only requires a couple of thermostats and a basic controller. From the team they argue that Haraat promises to transform the residual heat of refrigerators into a Useful energy sourcereducing waste and contributing to the fight against climate change.

The student team already works in future improvements such as automate the tank filling and customize the tank capacity to better adapt to the needs of each home.





