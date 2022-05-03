Waking up in a fancy hotel room overlooking the solar system could be the future of travel, at least if space company Orbital Assembly can deliver. The US-based company has revealed new information and concepts for its space hotel idea, whose designs have been in orbit since 2019.

Originally debuted by the Californian company Gateway Foundation – and then called Von Braun Station – this futuristic concept consists of multiple modules connected by elevator shafts that make up a spinning wheel that orbits the Earth.

The project is now being overseen by Orbital Assembly Corporation, a space construction company that has severed ties to Gateway.

Orbital Assembly now intends to launch not one, but two space stations with tourist accommodation: Voyager Station, the original renamed project, is now scheduled to accommodate 400 people and open in 2027, while the new Pioneer Station concept, with a capacity of 28 people , can be operational in just three years.

The goal, says Orbital Assembly, is to manage a “business park” space that houses offices and tourists.

Space tourism seems closer than ever – last year, billionaire Virgin founder Richard Branson blasted into suborbital space with his company Virgin Galactic, while Star Trek actor William Shatner became the oldest person in the world. space thanks to a tour with Blue Origin.

But there’s still a pretty unbelievable price tag attached to any space travel, which makes it hard for many of us to really imagine spending our annual vacation out of this world.

Tim Alatorre, director of operations at Orbital Assembly, thinks this barrier will be removed as space tourism takes off.

“The goal has always been to make it possible for large numbers of people to live, work and thrive in space,” said Alatorre.

Alatorre says the appeal of the new Pioneer Station concept is that its smaller scale makes it reachable sooner.

“This will give us the opportunity to get people to start experiencing space on a larger scale, more quickly,” he said.

Office space and research facilities will also be available for rent at Pioneer Station and Voyager Station.

This, said Alatorre, is a “win-win” for Orbital Assembly, as many of its short-term goals rely on funding.

Orbital Assembly predicts that both stations resemble a spinning wheel orbiting the Earth. In a 2019 interview, Alatorre explained that the physics of Voyager Station works like a spinning bucket of water.

“The station rotates, pushing the contents of the station to the perimeter of the station, in the same way you can rotate a bucket of water – the water pushes the bucket and stays in place,” he said.

Near the center of the station there would be no artificial gravity, but as you move out of the station, the feeling of gravity increases.

The physics hasn’t changed, Alatorre said more recently. But, he explained, since Pioneer Station will be smaller, its gravity level would be different. There will still be what he calls the “comforts” of artificial gravity, like showers, the ability to eat and drink sitting down – but spaces with less gravity will allow for even more fun spatial quirks.

Renderings of the interiors from both seasons suggest an interior not unlike a luxury hotel here on earth, just with a few additional otherworldly views.

Alatorre, who has a background in architecture, previously said the hotel’s aesthetic was a direct response to Stanley Kubrick’s film “2001: A Space Odyssey” – which he called “almost a plan of what not to do”.

“I think Stanley Kubrick’s goal was to highlight the divide between technology and humanity and so he purposely made the stations and the ships very sterile, clean and alien.”

The space hotel’s original name, Von Braun Station, was chosen because the concept was inspired by 60-year-old designs by Wernher von Braun, an aerospace engineer who pioneered rocket technology, first in Germany and later in the US.

While living in Germany, von Braun was involved in the Nazi rocket development program, so naming the space hotel after him was a controversial choice.

“The season isn’t really about him. It’s based on your design and we appreciate your contributions to science and space,” said former Orbital Assembly CEO John Blincow, who is no longer associated with the company. “But you know, Voyager Station is much more than that. It’s the stuff of the future. And we want a name that doesn’t have those attachments.”

Space jumps have become more common in the past year, with Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin and Elon Musk’s SpaceX company organizing trips.

Alatorre said his team “talked to pretty much everyone” in the space industry about collaboration.

“But the one thing all these companies lack is destiny, right?” said Alatorre. “It’s like you want to see the Grand Canyon and walk through it and come home.”

The International Space Station has hosted tourists in the past, including the world’s first space tourist, Dennis Tito, in 2001. But Alatorre suggests the ISS is primarily a place of work and research, and Orbital Assembly’s space hotel caters to a different niche.

“It won’t be like you’re going to a factory or a research facility,” he said. Instead, it should feel like a “science fiction dream”.

“There are no wires everywhere, it’s a comfortable space where you feel at home,” he added.

As billionaires pump money into space, there is also a growing backlash against space tourism, with many people suggesting the money could be better spent on Earth.

In response to this criticism, Alatorre suggested that “many life-changing technologies” derive from space exploration, such as GPS.

Alatorre also postulated that living in space will involve creating “sustainable societies”.

“This kind of closed-loop system is going to change the culture, the way people think about resource utilization,” he said.

“Our environment is not just the Earth, it is the entire solar system. And there are so many resources out there as we begin to utilize and capitalize on these resources that will change and improve the standard of living here on Earth.”

While the cost of a ticket to space is high, according to Alatorre, space tourism won’t just be for billionaires.

“We’re doing everything we can to make the space accessible to everyone, not just the rich,” he said.

Aside from cost, there are other obstacles to creating a space community, Alatorre said, namely figuring out how much artificial gravity will be needed and navigating current guidelines around space radiation exposure.

But as tourists wouldn’t necessarily stay for more than a few weeks, Alatorre suggested that wouldn’t affect visitors and would be more of an issue for those who work at the stations.

Jeffrey A. Hoffman, a former NASA astronaut who now works at MIT’s Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics, said last year that a major obstacle to space tourism will be fear of safety.

But Hoffman suggested that, as with air travel, a consistent safety record will get the concept off the ground, even with continued risk of accidents.

“I am excited by the idea that many, many more people will be able to experience being in space and hopefully bring back to Earth a new sense of their relationship with our planet,” said Hoffman, who suggested the word of mouth effect will also be fundamental.

“When the news comes back and these early travelers tell their stories – you won’t be able to keep people away.” he said.

Alatorre, for his part, thinks that space tourism is just getting started.

“For people who are pessimistic or skeptical, what I’ve always said is, ‘Give us time. Will happen. It doesn’t happen overnight. And just wait for us, taste us. And we’ll show you what we’re doing as we go along and then you can make your judgment.”

