Bollywood actor Salman Khan is in the news these days for his new film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Salman will be seen doing dangerous action and stunts in this film. It is being told that the action sequence of the film has been designed by famous stuntman Won Tae-ho from South Korea.

According to a news portal, Won Tae-ho is known as South Korea’s biggest martial arts star and stuntman. He came to Mumbai in November 2019 and designed the fight sequence between Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda in the film.

The report said that director Prabhu Deva wanted to make the fight scene between Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda exciting in the film, for which he decided to appoint Won Tae-ho. He stayed in Mumbai for a month after coming from South Korea and under his direction, action scenes were shot at Bandra Studios. It is also being told that Salman Khan will be seen fighting with Won Tae-ho in a fight scene.

Let us tell that in the film Radhe, opposite opposite Salman Khan, Disha Patni will be seen. Apart from these two stars, Jackie Shroff is also an important part of this film. The film was scheduled to be released on Eid this year but due to Corona, the shooting could not be completed on time. Its new release date has not been revealed yet.