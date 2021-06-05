According to a study conducted by researchers at Newcastle University, if a person is disturbed by the sound of chewing food, it is a type of mental illness.

This disorder, known as misophonia, is a disorder related to certain sounds that elicit an immediate physical aversion in the affected person.

The majority of misophonia cases that have been studied associate the condition primarily with oral sounds such as breathing, chewing, and swallowing. But the condition can also be triggered by clicking and repetitive hand movement, often associated with human movement.

The study confirmed that the discomfort of the sound of chewing food is one of the most prominent cases that trigger misophonia in a person.

The astonishing results revealed a state of activation in the affected person’s brain regions in response to stimulating tonal sounds.

Those with misophonia also showed increased functional connectivity between the oral and facial motor areas, and the auditory and visual cortex.

“What surprised us is that we also found a similar pattern of communication between the visual and motor areas, which reflects that misophonia can also occur visually when something is seen,” said Sukhbender Kumar, the study’s lead author.

“This leads us to believe that this connection activates something called the ‘mirror system’, which helps us process movements made by other individuals by activating our brain in a similar way – as if we were making that movement ourselves.”

According to the study, some people with misophonia seek to relieve their symptoms by mimicking the movement that creates discomfort in them, which may feel like regaining control.