Imagine having a large capacity portable battery in your getaways, capable of storing enough energy to feed not only electronic devices, but also small appliances.

This is exactly what the Electric generatorsmany of them designed to connect to solar panels and function in a self -sufficient way.

These devices have gained popularity on platforms such as Amazon, where they can be found at quite accessible prices. Among the most outstanding options, The Allpowers brand stands out for its balance between quality and priceoffering packs that include generator and solar panel for a price of just over 300 euros.

The best quality-price generator: Allpowers R600



This kit combines an portable energy plant of 299 WH and a solar panel of 100 W in one. Angela Montañez | Allpowers





Buy for 309.99 euros



One of the most recommended models at this time is the Allpowers R600an option that stands out for its excellent value for money. In Amazon, This generator with a 100W solar panel is available for just over 300 eurosalthough if you are looking for greater autonomy, you can also opt for packs with two 200W panels each.

This type of battery with solar load is Ideal for outdoor activities, such as camping, hiking or escaped in motorhomebut they are also an excellent solution as a source of support in case of blackouts.

For those who enjoy nature or spend time in camper vans or caravans, these generators allow greater independence, since facilitate loading electronic devices, connecting small appliances or even feeding a laptop without depending on traditional plugs.





Portable energy for any situation



While the electricity grid is generally stable in countries such as Spain, in rural areas or during heat waves with high demand peaks, blackouts can be frequent.

Having a portable energy generator can make a difference in critical momentsoffering a reliable alternative to maintain essential devices in operation.

If you are looking for a practical, efficient and affordable solution to ensure energy anywhere, allpowers portable solar generators are an excellent option.

Do you want to discover the best offers? Sign up for our Newsletter.

All products and services have been chosen independently by our journalists, attending to their benefits and/or sales. Every time you decide to buy through the items of 20Dompras, 20minutos.es receives a commission. Read our legal affiliation policy here.

In 20 minutes we look for the best offers and discounts. Prices and availability may vary after publication.