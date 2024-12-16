“You entered our Amazon Christmas contest and an item is waiting for you to pick up.” You have asked about this message through the Maldita.es WhatsApp chatbot (+34 644 229 319). The SMS, which is accompanied by a link, says that you have been the winner of an Amazon Christmas contest. It is a scam: it is a case of smishing (a scam that is carried out through SMS), since cybercriminals impersonate Amazon to obtain your personal data or your bank card data.

Photograph of the fraudulent SMS that our reader received. DAMNED

A reader contacted damn.es and indicated that he had received an SMS in his name, supposedly shipped by Amazonwhere they told him that he had won a Christmas contest. The message included a suspicious link (eyavud[.]com/C0Ud94I) which, when clicked on, redirects to a fraudulent website that uses Amazon’s corporate image. The supposed prize was a mobile phone.

Screenshots of the fraudulent website that impersonates Amazon DAMNED

In the victim’s screenshots you can see how they requested his card information to pay the 2 euros shipping cost of the supposed prize. But in the small print at the end of the website a text appears in which they warn that 44 euros will be charged every 14 days through that card for the subscription to an online payment service.

Screenshots of the fraudulent website that impersonates Amazon. DAMNED

If you have unfortunately fallen for this scam, here you go a series of tips to unsubscribe.