Smartphone company Techno has launched Tecno Spark Go 2020 in India. This phone has been launched in the market with Waterdrop Style Notch and MediaTek Helio A20 processor. Techno Spark Go 2020 dual rear camera setup and 13 megapixel primary camera has been given. The phone handset has a square shape camera setup. This phone will be available exclusively on Flipkart.

Dual-SIM Techno Spark Go 2020 runs on Android 10 based HiOS 6.2. It has a 6.52-inch HD + (720×1600 pixels) display, launched with Waterdrop Notch, this phone has 2 GB RAM with 1.8 GHz MediaTek Helio A20 quad-core processor. Inbuilt storage is 32 GB and it can be increased to 256 GB with the help of microSD card.

The camera

Dual rear camera setup has been given in Tecno Spark Go 2020. The primary camera in it is 13 megapixels, which is equipped with F / 1.8 aperture. The second is the AI ​​lens. Dual rear LED flash is also provided in the phone. Its front has an 8 megapixel camera.

Battery is strong

This smartphone of Techno has a battery of 5,000 mAh. It has been claimed that once charged, its battery will last 15.6 hours for 24 hours in gaming or calling. Connectivity features of the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, FM radio and USB OTG. Features such as smartphone G-sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor and rear fingerprint sensor have been given.

cost

The price of Techno Spark Go 2020 has been fixed at Rs 6,499. This price is of 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variants. This phone will be available in Ice Jadeite and Aqua Blue color options. The smartphone will be available for sale on Flipkart from 7 September.

Realme C11 will compete

The direct competition of Tecno Spark Go 2020 will be with the C11 smartphone of Reality. The Reality C11 smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD Plus resolution display. The smartphone comes with the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. This Realme smartphone is available for purchase at Rs 7,499 with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

