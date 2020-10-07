(Photo: Gizmo China)

At present, most of the smartphones in the market come with a warranty of up to 1 year. However, now a smartphone has been entered which comes with a four-year warranty. This phone with such a great warranty has been developed by an American company named Teracube. The name of the phone is Teracube 2e. The price of this phone is $ 99 (about Rs 7,200). Let’s know what is special in this phone.The Terracube 2e is an Android smartphone and is made from recycled materials. This phone is listed for crowdfunding on Indiegogo. Glu (Adhesive) has not been used anywhere in the phone. It is completely tightened on the screw. With a four-year warranty, the phone offers a replaceable battery and biodegradable case.

MediaTek processor and dual camera setup

Talking about the specifications, in this phone you will get a 6.1-inch HD + display with Waterdrop Notch. With 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, this phone has a MediaTek Helio A25 processor. For photography, this phone has a 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel dual camera setup. At the same time, there is an 8 megapixel camera in the front of the phone for selfie.

4000mAh battery and fingerprint sensor

The phone has a rear mounted fingerprint sensor. Equipped with 4000mAh battery, this phone also has face unlock, dual SIM support, and micro SD card slot. For connectivity, this phone has options such as Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, dual band Wi-Fi and USB Type-C port with audio jack. Talking about OS, this phone works on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

There is no charger, earphones and cable in the retail box

You will not find chargers, earphones and cables in the retail box of the phone. The company says that most users already have these things. The company also believes that due to small packaging, carbon emission during shipping also reduces by up to 50 percent. According to the listing of the Indiegogo page, the packaging of this phone is made from recycled paper and soya ink has been used in its printing.

Also available in twin packs

Being a crowdfunding product, its pricing fluctuates. Currently, this phone can be purchased for $ 99 (about Rs 7,200). Currently only 8 units of this phone are left. The phone can be priced at $ 119 (about 8,700 rupees) at any time. This phone is also available in twin pack, priced at $ 199 (about Rs 14,600). With a four-year warranty, the phone is available in France, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, Spain and the UK.