To rule is to look into the future. When Land Rover announces that it will really stop with the Defender, Charles Fawcett gets into the car and drives to the factory. His company Twisted Automotive will place an order of around £7.5 million for 240 Land Rover Defenders in 2015, which is now around £35,000 per car. These Defenders are among the last ever built.

In the next two years, the cars are delivered and stored little by little. Since then you can go to Twisted for a factory-new Defender 110. And not only that: the company first adjusts them for you to ensure that the car fully meets your wishes. The last sixteen copies of the large order, the company does something special with them.

Nice revenue model

Half of the last spigot is Utility Wagon, and the other half is Station Wagon. You can recognize the latter by the rear side window. Why eight pieces per body style? Twisted has one of every color Land Rover supplied at the time. The company takes care of the cars thoroughly and then sells them to you for around 135,000 pounds, so about 112,000 euros more than before.

Keeping the cars and modifying them is of course not free, but you can say that the investment of the smart entrepreneur pays off nicely. The last sixteen receive the stamp One of One, because they are all customized to the wishes of the customers and are therefore unique. You can (if you’re fast enough) choose from a 2.3-litre petrol or the 2.2-litre diesel version.

There are also cheaper Defenders

Incidentally, they also have Defenders in stock that have to cost less. There is also a fresh Defender 90 with less than 100 kilometers on the clock for just under 70,000 euros. Or a Defender 110 from the same order for around 75,000 euros. So you can still own a brand new and original primal Defender.