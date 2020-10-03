Available in four variants This car of Maruti is available in 4 variants. It has Std, LXi, VXi and VXi + variants available. The starting price of the car is Rs 4.32 lakh while the top model of the car can be purchased for Rs 5.13 lakh.

Hit the market as soon as launched Maruti’s car was a hit in the market as soon as it was launched. Maruti Suzuki got more than 10,000 bookings in the initial 11 days of the launch of the S-Preso and it was included in the list of top 10 best selling cars in the first month of the sale. The SUV-like design, interior equipped with latest features, better engine and economical price are being much preferred.

Engine and power This small SUV from Maruti has a BS6 compliant 1.0-liter petrol engine. This engine generates power of 67bhp at 5500rpm and 90Nm peak torque at 3500rpm. It has 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options. The S-Presso is built on Suzuki’s Heartect platform, which has also been used in cars such as the Maruti Swift, WagonR and Baleno.

Maruti Suzuki launched the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso on September 30 last year. Now this car has completed its 1 year in the Indian market. Now the company is celebrating the completion of 1 year of its small SUV. The company has announced that 75,000 units of S-Presso have been sold in 1 year. S-Preso holds 9% share in the A2 segment. This car has become so popular due to its compact design, spacious cabin, good mileage.