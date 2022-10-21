Watching movies and series with car enthusiasts can be extremely irritating. They will then tell you that they are entering the van in the German parking garage Captain America: Civil War does not occur in Germany at all. And that is precisely why we can remove the Amsterdam level from the latest Call of Duty Modern Warfare II so appreciate. They actually seem to have paid attention when it comes to the vehicles.

Earlier this year images of Amsterdam appeared in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II. They had used something like a Honda Accord as a police car, which is not quite right for the Netherlands. There were also about four GMC vans at the Breenberg Hotel that we hardly have here. There was also a Mercedes-AMG GT, which is a car that is often seen here.

The game has been further developed, including the cars

But now it looks like they’ve polished things up and put in the right cars. For example, we see a Volkswagen Caddy on the canals, a company car that they do not have in America, for example, but that occurs here very regularly. It is not known whether these Volkswagens will replace GMC’s vans.

Further on we see a hatchback that looks like an Infiniti Q30. Not a common choice for the Netherlands, but nevertheless a car that can come here. With a slanted eye it could also be a Mazda 3. Even further on we see a white Volvo V70 and if you look past the tour boat, you see another Nissan Micra.

You guessed it: we’re those pesky car enthusiasts you don’t want to watch a movie with – and this makes us really happy. In addition, the Amsterdam level of the new Call of Duty Modern Warfare II looks fantastic if you ask us.