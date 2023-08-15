The babbling of the Geul brook was all I heard, walking in the languid afternoon heat through the hills of South Limburg. A lone buzzard soared silently skyward, effortlessly riding a rising bubble, when suddenly the calm was broken by a shrill chirping from a nearby hawthorn hedge. The approaching bird that disappeared into the hawthorn to satisfy the hunger of its begging young, I recognized by its hooked beak and its dark mask: it was the rare red-backed shrike (Lanius collurio).

Nine killer, finch biter, red strangler, little Judas or just butcher are some of the visual nicknames of this beautiful songbird that appeals to the imagination with its special appearance and foraging behavior. His Zorro mask and hooked beak help this carnivore hunt insects, lizards, frogs and the occasional unlucky mouse or bird.

Baseball players

Face masks are popular in the animal world. In addition to shrikes, for example, ospreys, chamois and killer whales have also evolved a dark mask to reduce the reflection of the sun on their faces, like the black on the cheeks of baseball players, and thus optimize their vision in backlight. Red shrikes are’sit and wait‘ hunters who, looking into the sun from a vantage point, notice and surprise prey through the shadow they cast ahead.

Once caught, shrikes do not kill their prey with their claws like hawks or eagles, but with their beaks. Shrikes have a falcon-like upper beak with tooth-like serrations on either side fitting into corresponding grooves in the lower beak. The victim’s neck is broken with this, the prey is torn into pieces and eaten, after which indigestible remains are spat out as vomit.

Pinched still thrashing insects, mice and birds give him the name of a ruthless hunter

The prey is not always eaten immediately; during the breeding season, shrikes build up a unique and macabre food supply in nearby shrubs, where they often impale living prey on thorns for later consumption. The sight of insects, mice and birds pinned up and still floundering is to blame for the image of a ruthless hunter.

The shrill begging call dies down when the young are independent three weeks after fledging. Many shrikes leave our country again at the end of August on their way to their wintering grounds in Southeast Africa. After a decline at the end of the last century due to the disappearance of small-scale arable farming with its hedges and thickets rich in insects, birds and mice, the population of shrikes is now flourishing again to more than a thousand breeding pairs through targeted management. In Drenthe, the Veluwe and South Limburg there is the best chance of meeting this beautifully masked robber at one of his lookouts.