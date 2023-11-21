By far, Fortnite is one of the video games that has generated the most interaction in the online community because it is always in constant renewal, and something that has always been liked is the inclusion of new skins that have included great characters such as Spider-Man, Kratos from God of War And till master Chief of Halo. And now, information has been leaked about an artist who could have his collaboration in the game in the coming days.

As shown by one of the best data miners, JorgeMostwho will make an appearance in the battle royale is Eminen, a rap singer who became famous in the last decades of the 90s and also gained great strength in the early 2000s. It is mentioned that there will be alternative skins, there will even be a way to switch between alternatives without having to start the game completely new.

As for the prices of each one, it is said that they could have a cost of 2,000 or 3,000 V-Bucks, this based on other types of events that have been carried out. And what draws the most attention is the fact that the singer can have his own concert in the video game as with other artists, the most popular among the community is that of Ariana Grandewith presentations of his avatar performing the most iconic songs within the repertoire.

Here some images:

It is worth mentioning that this next December 3 there is talk of an important event in Fortnite, so it would be the ideal presentation setting for the event in question, although it may be something a little more significant. Or also, it is possible that it will be launched later in the year, since skins like Naruto’s were leaked about four months before its official launch, something that seemed suspicious to fans.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: Without a doubt this game is always in constant renewal, so we will see something about this singer soon. These concerts have always been popular, so fans won’t want to miss it.